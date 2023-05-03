Love has no borders: Indian man flies to Pakistan to marry his sweetheart

Love knows no borders, nationalities, or limits! While couples in love tend to go to extreme lengths for their union, only a handful of them actually do something marvelous. In a recent surprising turn of events, an Indian man crossed boundaries all the way to Pakistan to meet his sweetheart and marry her.

While the Asian neighbours may have animosity, the couple found love across borders and decided to unite.

Mahendra Kumar, who hails from Bombay, met his now wife, Sanjuguta Kumari, on social media and eventually decided to tie the knot. Kumar's family came to Pakistan, and the couple got married in Sukkur in a beautiful ceremony, attended by the couple’s relatives and people from the Hindu community.

The bride will leave for her new home after the completion of legal documents. Surprisingly, the duo's families decided on all the rituals and functions on WhatsApp.

Aishwar Lal Makeja of the Mukhi Hindu Panjaat Sukkur, who attended the wedding function, stated that love has no borders and wished the couple a happy life ahead.

However, Kumar and Kumari aren't the first couple to marry with the bride and groom hailing from Pakistan and India. Sports duo, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, are also one of the couples from the neighbouring countries.