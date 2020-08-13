Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd Test against England
02:20 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd Test against England
SOUTHAMPTON – Pakistan won the toss in the second England Test and opted to bat first at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday.

Fawad Alam will show muscles at the place of Shadab Khan in the playing XI for his first Test appearance for Pakistan after a long gap of eleven years.

Sam Curran replaced Jofra Archer and Zak Crawley for Stokes for England.

England defeat Pakistan by 3 wickets in first Test

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Jos Butler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

