Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her autobiography
Web Desk
04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her autobiography
Source: HarperCollins India (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood darling Rani Mukerji once ruled Hindi cinema with her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks. An actress par excellence, the Hichki star has now turned into an author.

The 44-year-old is now all set to release her autobiography next year on her birthday, March 21.

Publisher Harper Collins India shared the big news on their social media handle. Talking about her journey in the film industry, the Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actress stated:

“In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged… I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively.” 

“This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one`s for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special.”, Rani concluded.

On the work front, Rani last graced the big screen with Bunty Aur Babli 2 featuring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in lead roles.

Katrina Kaif wishes Rani Mukerji on her 43rd ... 03:05 PM | 21 Mar, 2021

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday extended birthday greetings to her colleague Rani Mukerji. Mukerji is ...

More From This Category
Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first ...
07:08 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on ...
05:17 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story Of A Serial ...
04:14 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Jo Bheji Thi Dua' in her ...
03:45 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Hareem Shah’s husband Bilal to donate casino ...
03:20 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Dania moves top court for exhumation of late ...
02:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her autobiography
04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr