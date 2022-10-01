Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her autobiography

Bollywood darling Rani Mukerji once ruled Hindi cinema with her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks. An actress par excellence, the Hichki star has now turned into an author.

The 44-year-old is now all set to release her autobiography next year on her birthday, March 21.

Publisher Harper Collins India shared the big news on their social media handle. Talking about her journey in the film industry, the Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actress stated:

“In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged… I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively.”

We're delighted to share that we will be publishing powerhouse actor #RaniMukerji's candid, intimate memoir on her birthday, March 21, 2023! Read more about the book, and watch this space for updates!#BollywoodMemoir #Autobiography #Memoirs #Bollywoodhttps://t.co/A4NHIE2ywG — HarperCollins India (@HarperCollinsIN) September 30, 2022

“This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one`s for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special.”, Rani concluded.

On the work front, Rani last graced the big screen with Bunty Aur Babli 2 featuring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in lead roles.