Katrina Kaif wishes Rani Mukerji on her 43rd birthday
03:05 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday extended birthday greetings to her colleague Rani Mukerji.
Mukerji is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. Katrina took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Rani on her Story and also shared a birthday message for her.
Katrina wrote, “Happiest birthday to this incredible woman #ranimukherjee”.
Rani Mukerji to celebrate birthday with fans on ... 03:04 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Bollywood darling Rani Mukerji once ruled Hindi cinema with her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks. An actress ...
