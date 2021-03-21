Katrina Kaif wishes Rani Mukerji on her 43rd birthday
Web Desk
03:05 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Katrina Kaif wishes Rani Mukerji on her 43rd birthday
Share

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday extended birthday greetings to her colleague Rani Mukerji.

Mukerji is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. Katrina took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Rani on her Story and also shared a birthday message for her.

Katrina wrote, “Happiest birthday to this incredible woman #ranimukherjee”.

Rani Mukerji to celebrate birthday with fans on ... 03:04 PM | 19 Mar, 2021

Bollywood darling Rani Mukerji once ruled Hindi cinema with her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks. An actress ...

More From This Category
Sana Fakhar’s new video in bold dress goes viral
12:50 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Mehwish Hayat wishes PM Imran Khan a speedy ...
11:47 AM | 21 Mar, 2021
Surprise birthday as Neelam Muneer turns 29 ...
08:59 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
It's confirmed! Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are ...
07:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Nowruz 2021 explained: Anoushey Ashraf shares ...
07:30 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Ertugrul's Didem Balcin Aydin aka Selcan Hatun ...
06:46 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif wishes Rani Mukerji on her 43rd birthday
03:05 PM | 21 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr