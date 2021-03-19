Rani Mukerji to celebrate birthday with fans on social media for the first time

Bollywood darling Rani Mukerji once ruled Hindi cinema with her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks. An actress par excellence, the Hichki star will be celebrating her birthday on 20th March.

Despite keeping her personal life under wraps and staying away from the limelight, this time around Rani has planned to treat fans on her special day with a fun interaction on Instagram.

For the first time, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna star will interact with her fans on the official Yash Raj Films Instagram handle on 20th March at 4 PM.

While talking to Indian media, Mukerji revealed the happy news, "Since I'm not on social media, I look forward to spending time with my fans and people, who have been a constant support system for me over the years, through this annual social media interaction."

"I'm looking forward to bringing in my birthday with my fans first, even before I celebrate it with my family. Their love and relentless support has motivated me and validated all my film choices. So, this is my way of thanking them for being there and watching my back at every step of my journey in cinema so far," added the 42-year-old star.

On the work front, Rani will be gracing the big screen with Bunty Aur Babli 2 featuring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in lead roles. Produced by Rani's husband Aditya Chopra, the film is set to hit the screens on April 23.