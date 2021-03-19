PM Imran opens three tunnels, new university block in Swat

SWAT – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Swat motorway and inaugurated three tunnels that would help reducing the travel time.

After the inauguration, Prime Minister Imran Khan also inspected the newly-build tunnels. Federal Minister for Communications Murad Syed accompanied the premier.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے آج سوات ایکسپریس وے کا دورہ کیا۔ وفاقی وزیر مواصلات مراد سید وزیر اعظم کے ہمراہ تھے۔



زلام کوٹ، مالاکنڈ آمد پر وزیر اعلی خیبر پختونخوا محمود خان اور ڈائریکٹر جنرل فرنٹیر ورکس آرگنائزیشن میجر جنرل کمال اظفر نے وزیر اعظم کا استقبال کیا۔

Briefing the prime minister, Frontier Works Organization Director General Major General Kamal Azfar said the 80-km-long Swat motorway has seven interchanges and three tunnels with length of 1266, 271 and 324 meters.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and FWO DG Major General Kamal Azfar received the prime minister in Malakand.

Malakand University visit

Imran Khan also visited the Malakand University in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he inaugurated a new academic block in the varsity.

During the ceremony at the university, Imran Khan said that Allama Iqbal had a vision for Pakistan, a country that would lead the world by example and that an educated population can take the country to new heights.

"These universities are being built so that people know why Pakistan was created," the PM stated.

"Was the purpose of its creation that a dynasty loots it?" the premier asked. "The purpose of this country was not for an Asif Zardari and a Nawaz Sharif to gain riches like Tata and Birla," asserted the premier.

Imran Khan also emphasized on the use of technology and technical education for the empowerment of people. He also stated that Pakistan was not working up to its potential and if we can bring about the required changes, the country will not longer have to import basic necessitates such as edible oil, but it will be feeding the other nations and earn profits through export.

He said the country had no reserves left and was on the verge of defaulting when his government came into power.

"We had to pay back the loans that the past governments took. How can there be wealth generation when you are giving back Rs 20 trillion in interest and loans," he said. "Thankfully, our allies helped us."