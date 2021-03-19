Ali Gul Pir's mimicry of PM Imran Khan's famous corruption speech is on point
Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir has proved from time to time that he is the king of subtle roasting. This time around, he hilariously takes a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan's famous speech on corruption.
Turning to his Instagram handle, Pir's ability to call spade a spade shines as he posts the video of a funny parody and surely so, he is someone who can ace mockery with perfection.
"How to deal with corruption #NoMoreParty #NoMoreShaadi @ImranKhanPTI," Gul Pir wrote, tagging the PM.
Dressed up in hilarious getups, the 35-year-old imitates the premier and inculcates flavours of humour and sarcastic digs in the short clip.
Imran Khan said "When someone comes out of jail after being accused of corruption worth billions of rupees, people shower them with petals, Could someone tell me how will corruption end [in this country if this continues]? Anyone who engages in corrupt practices or gives a bribe is not amongst us. No one is going to marry corrupt people or invite them to parties," the PM had said.
Netizens are loving Pir's version and applauding him for using comedy to address societal issues.
-
-
