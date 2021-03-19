Shaniera Akram responds to criticism on lending support to UoL student couple
Shaniera Akram came under fire for supporting the University of Lahore’s students, who were expelled after their proposal video went viral. After receiving flak for lending support, Akram has now finally responded to the criticism.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the 37-year-old posted a series of Instagram stories where she asked the netizens to go easy on her and stop with the unnecessary trolling.
Moreover, she even addressed that her perspective might be a little different from the traditional one since she hailed and spent half of her life in a multi-cultural city.
“Can everyone stop throwing me under the bus here,” she wrote, “I have fallen into our culture, our family values and the way we are as a country. But you have to understand I have been brought up in another country.I do see things differently, I was brought up in the most multi-cultural citiy of the world, and I’m proud of that.”
Further, she added, “Every single day, I hear news of innocent children being abused, tortured, killed and thrown on garbage heaps for the rats. Whether we want to hear it or not, this is happening every single day. This is also not our culture but it exists!” she schooled users.
Despite being on the tolerant end of the spectrum, she apologised to everyone who might be offended by her comments.
“nothing but love and respect for our culture” is the reason she chooses to stay in Pakistan.
“I’m still the woman you have loved for 10 years and InshaAllah will continue to make you proud…spread the love not hate,” she concluded.
We just celebrated International women’s day and here we are with a top University expelling a young woman for having the confidence and empowerment to ask a man to marry her amongst the security of her peers. What kind of example are we setting here ? #CantExpelLove— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 13, 2021
Earlier, Shaniera who is the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram had raised her voice against the university's decision to expel the students.
