Leopard killed by locals in Sindh village
04:52 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
leopard killed in rohri
SUKKUR – Villagers near Rohri have hunted down a leopard after it tried to enter their village, it has emerged.

Residents say the leopard was constantly hunting their cattle and they had informed the local wildlife department multiple times.

Villagers on Thursday spotted two leopards sneaking their way into the village. Fearing the loss of their cattle, they attacked the big cats but one managed to flee while the other leopard sustained injuries and could not move swiftly.

Enraged over their losses, the villagers kept on attacking the injured animal until it eventually died.

Residents who attacked the wild cat said they had informed the local wildlife department about attacks on their cattle many times but their pleas fell on deaf ears. Ultimately, they had to take the matter in their own hands and ended up killing the leopard.

The wildlife department stated they did not receive any information about the leopard being killed.

