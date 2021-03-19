South Africa announces ODI, T20I squads for Pakistan series

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced squads for the One-Day International and Twenty20 International home series against Pakistan scheduled to take place in April.

A 22-member squad was announced for the three-match ODI series while 17 players were announced for the four T20Is under the leadership of the newly appointed skipper Temba Bavuma.

Proteas players who were selected for the Indian Premier League have also been named in the ODI squad. They will miss the T20I series to participate in Indian T20 tournament.

“In terms of an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will be released early to join their respective teams,” CSA said in a statement.

Seasoned cricketer Faf du Plessis has not been named in any squad while players including Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Anrich Nortje have only been selected for the one-day squad.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

T20I squad: Temba Bavuma(C), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klassen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretourius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe