South Africa announces ODI, T20I squads for Pakistan series
Web Desk
05:23 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
South Africa announces ODI, T20I squads for Pakistan series
Share

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced squads for the One-Day International and Twenty20 International home series against Pakistan scheduled to take place in April.

A 22-member squad was announced for the three-match ODI series while 17 players were announced for the four T20Is under the leadership of the newly appointed skipper Temba Bavuma.

Proteas players who were selected for the Indian Premier League have also been named in the ODI squad. They will miss the T20I series to participate in Indian T20 tournament.

“In terms of an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will be released early to join their respective teams,” CSA said in a statement.

Seasoned cricketer Faf du Plessis has not been named in any squad while players including Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Anrich Nortje have only been selected for the one-day squad.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

T20I squad: Temba Bavuma(C), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klassen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretourius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe

PCB announces Pakistan squads for South Africa, ... 04:52 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket selectors have continued to reward domestic performers and show faith in emerging ...

More From This Category
Babar Azam refuses to comment on harassment case
05:32 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram
01:20 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Pakistani team wins Equestrian Tent Pegging ...
12:11 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
ICC features Babar Azam as 'Flash' in 'Justice ...
06:44 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Babar Azam makes to top 10 of all cricket formats ...
07:34 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
ICC bans UAE cricketers for match fixing
06:40 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bigg Boss 14 finalist tests positive for Covid-19
05:42 PM | 19 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr