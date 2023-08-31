Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 fixer

KANDY – Bangladesh have opted to bat against Sri Lanka as they face off event's co-host in the second match of the Asia Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka at Kandy!



Will the openers set the stage ablaze, or will the Lankan seamers make their mark? ????#AsiaCup2023 #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/rv9UY0ewLe — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2023

The second game of the transcontinental event will be the first game of both teams. The Lankan Lions are coming to the tournament without some of their key players who were ruled out due to injury.

Bangladesh have advantage of a depleted opponent while fans expected a strong contest between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the pitch at Kandy’s Pallekele Stadium remained helpful for power hitters, while bowlers are expected to face hard time in the initial stages.

The pitch is expected to get slower in the initial overs, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be looking to bowl first after winning the toss.

If we look back, both sides locked horns for over 50 times and Sri Lanka dominated most of the games.

Bangladesh squad

Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan

Sri Lanka squad

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana