Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 opener

MULTAN – Co-host Pakistan, the top ODI team in the world, has won the toss and decided to bat first against Nepal in the event’s opener today on Wednesday.

Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first

Team Green boasts some of the top-ranked ODI players, with skipper Babar Azam leading the way in the ODI Batter rankings, and the first game of the event against underdog Nepal is expected to be a one-side match.

Pakistan will be eyeing to clinch the Asia Cup title ahead of the World Cup campaign.

The international event will get underway today with a thrilling opening ceremony as pop singers Aima Baig and Trishala Gurung will entertain fans after which Men in Green will take on Nepal in the Group-A clash at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The hosts have already named their squads for today’s game as they face Nepal in the maiden contest.

On the eve of the Asia Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is excited to play in front of the passionate Multan crowd. He felicitated Nepal for qualifying for Asia Cup and hoped that participation would give a boost to sport in the country.

Meanwhile, Babar XI is entering Asia Cup with a positive attitude as they topped the ODI teams rankings after securing a whitewash over Afghanistan.

After today’s opener, Men in Green will travel to Sri Lanka tomorrow to face off against India in the second Group-A match. The Island nation will host the third and final match of the group between India and Nepal on 4 September.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf