Pakistan announce playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 match against India 

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday named the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 match against India, which scheduled for September 2 (tomorrow).

Taking to social media platform X, the board announced it will field the same playing XI that had played against Nepal in the event’s opener in Multan earlier this week.

The much-awaited Pakistan vs India match will be played at Pellekelle International Cricket Stadium in Kandy as fans are expecting thrilling contest.

Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.