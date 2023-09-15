India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

COLOMBO – India will take on Bangladesh in the final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023 today (Friday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India come into the match on the back of back-to-back victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which secured their final berth.

On the other side, Bangladesh head into the clash after two consecutive defeats, which eliminated them from the final race.

The Indian team will test their bench strength, while Bangladesh will play for pride and confidence ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has signed a deal with Ten Sports.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

India vs Bangladesh Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.