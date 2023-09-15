Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in Super Four match

COLOMBO – Bangladesh beat India by six runs in the final game of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo today (Friday).

Earlier, Bangladesh set a target of 266 runs for India. Chasing the target, the entire Indian squad collapsed at 259 in 49.5 overs.

Bangladesh suffered early losses as their opening pair – Litton Das and Anamul Haque – were dismissed by Indian bowlers in first three overs. At that time Shakib Al Hasan played captain’s inning as he made 80 off 85 before being removed by Shardul Thakur.

Later, Towhi Hridoy (54), Nasum Ahmed (44) and Mahedi Hasan (29) maintained the momentum, heping team to set a challenging total of 265 runs for India.

The dead-rubber match is under a cloud of uncertainty due to the inclement weather forecast.

India come into the match on the back of back-to-back victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which secured their final berth.

On the other side, Bangladesh head into the clash after two consecutive defeats, which eliminated them from the final race.

The Indian team will test their bench strength, while Bangladesh will play for pride and confidence ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 65 percent chance of rain on the day of the match, with thunderstorms expected from 7am to 9am and again at 5pm, 8pm, and 9pm. The cloud cover is anticipated to reach 90 percent, which could potentially disrupt the match.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Naim/Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Tilak Varma/Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj