India announce 17-player squad for Asia Cup 2023

MUMBAI – India on Monday announced the squad for upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023, which will begin on August 30 with first match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The board has picked 17 players for the mega regional event as they will also clash with the Team Green in Sri Lanka on September 2.

The squad announced by India is following;

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

On August 9, the chief selector of Pakistan's national cricket team, Inzamam-ul-Haq, announced the team for the three-game One-Day International series against Afghanistan and the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023.

An 18-man team will face Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 after which Asia Cup will open on August 30.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam Ul Haq, M Haris, M Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir.

Saud Shakeel has only be picked for the Afghanistan ODIs. He could be added to the Asia Cup squad if needed.