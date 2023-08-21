Shah Mahmood Qureshi remanded into FIA custody under Official Secrets Act in US cipher case

ISLAMABAD – A special court in the federal capital on Monday approved four-day physical remand of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act in the cipher case.

Judge Abual Hasnat, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge, was given additional powers to hear the cases registered under the recently enacted secrets laws.

Qureshi, who was arrested on Saturday by the FIA from Islamabad, was produced before the special court for hearing of the case related to the US cipher.

At the outset of the hearing, the FIA sought 13-day physical remand of the PTI stalwart for the recovery of the alleged missing cipher while Qureshi’s lawyer opposed it.

The FIA prosecutor also informed the court a team had also interrogated the PTI chairman in Attock jail in the same case.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict on the FIA's plea. Later, the judge approved four-day physical remand of the PTI bigwig.

Earlier in the day, a special court has been formed under the Official Secrets Act, a day after President Dr Arif Alvi denied approving controversial bills which further enhance the military's powers.