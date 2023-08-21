Pakistan establishes first special court to hear cases under Official Secrets Act

ISLAMABAD – A special court has been formed under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) on Monday, a day after President Dr Arif Alvi denied approving controversial bills which further enhance the military's powers.

Media reports suggest that Anti-Terrorism Court Judge, Abul Hasnat has been given additional charge of the special court and the trial of cases under the Official Secrets Act is expected to start soon.

Pakistan’s former foreign minister and Imran Khan’s second in line Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was held over the weekend over a cipher case, is likely to appear before the special court under the same contentious act.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of the court will remain in camera in line with the law.

