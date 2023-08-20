PTI to move SC to identify those who 'undermined' President Alvi's will and command

Hours after Pakistan plunged further into crisis on Sunday, the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced it would move the Supreme Court to ascertain who "undermined" President Arif Alvi's "will and command" after he refused to sign the bills seeking amendments to the Official Secrets Act and Pakistan Army Act.

Taking to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier on Sunday, President Alvi denied giving assent to the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023. He said his staff undermined his authority.

In his message on X, Alvi said, “As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws.”

میں اللّٰہ کو گواہ بنا کر کہتا ہوں کہ میں نے آفیشل سیکرٹس ترمیمی بل 2023 اور پاکستان آرمی ترمیمی بل 2023 پر دستخط نہیں کیے کیونکہ میں ان قوانین سے متفق نہیں تھا۔ میں نے اپنے عملے سے کہا کہ وہ بغیر دستخط شدہ بلوں کو مقررہ وقت کے اندر واپس کر دیں تاکہ انہیں غیر موثر بنایا جا سکے۔… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 20, 2023

He said, “I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned and was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive Insha’Allah. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected.”

As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 20, 2023

Following his statement, the former ruling party claimed to offer all-out support to the head of state at the national and judicial levels, saying that it would ask Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to find out the truth and hold those who are responsible accountable.

The president’s opinion, related to his alleged assent to the most important legal drafts, requires serious steps, the party spokesperson said.

President Alvi, the PTI also said, has identified the deep-rooted issues within the state and the government, adding that the head of state is the symbol of the federation, part of parliament and supreme commander of the Pakistan Army. "The non-implementation of the president's orders is unconstitutional and unacceptable."

The Imran Khan-led party said that they would approach the apex court over the matter. It added that the entire nation and the party are standing with the president for the supremacy of the Constitution and law.