Roof collapse kills two girls in Shangla
Web Desk
08:57 AM | 2 Mar, 2020
Roof collapse kills two girls in Shangla
Share

SHANGLA - Two minor girls lost their lives in roof collapsed incident in Shangla, a district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to media details, three people got trapped under the rubble after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Shangla on Sunday.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved dead bodies of two minor girls from the debris.

The third person was rushed to a hospital in the area after being recovered in injured condition.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams shifted the dead bodied and injured to a nearby hospital in the area.

More From This Category
Roof collapse kills two girls in Shangla
08:57 AM | 2 Mar, 2020
Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from KP ...
08:35 AM | 2 Mar, 2020
6 out of 7 Pakistani students infected with ...
11:27 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Sindh extends closure of educational ...
10:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
PM Imran launches multi-billion Blue Area ...
07:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
PM Imran to give away undergraduate scholarships ...
07:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari end their 7 year marriage
09:19 AM | 2 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr