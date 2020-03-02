Roof collapse kills two girls in Shangla

SHANGLA - Two minor girls lost their lives in roof collapsed incident in Shangla, a district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to media details, three people got trapped under the rubble after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Shangla on Sunday.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved dead bodies of two minor girls from the debris.

The third person was rushed to a hospital in the area after being recovered in injured condition.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams shifted the dead bodied and injured to a nearby hospital in the area.