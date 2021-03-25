On this day in 1992, PM Imran led Pakistan to historic world cup triumph
LAHORE – On March 25th, twenty-nine years ago, Pakistan won their first and only 1992 World Cup, defeating England by 22 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Prime Minister Imran Khan-led cornered tigers of Pakistan, who entered the final after registering a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Auckland, opted to bat against Graham Gooch's England. More than 87,000 people at the MCG witnessed the final match.
#OnThisDay in 1992, Pakistan’s first ever @cricketworldcup triumph ???? pic.twitter.com/SgYDIsaMaz— ICC (@ICC) March 25, 2021
Green shirts didn't have a good start as they lost their openers Aamer Sohail (4) and Rameez Raja (8) in quick succession.
Coming in at No. 3, Imran Khan played a captain's knock scoring 72 off 110 balls, and shared a solid 139-run stand with Javed Miandad (28). Inzamam-ul-Haq too chipped in with 42 off 32 balls and took the team to a respectable total of 249 runs. The final was supposed to be Imran Khan’s last one-day international and he signed off in a style.
For England, Derek Pringle claimed three wickets conceding 22 runs in his allotted 10 overs. Chasing, Pakistan's 249, England couldn't get an impressive start.
Wasim Akram sent Ian Botham for a duck to give his team the first breakthrough. Akram, who was adjudged man-of-the-match, also dismissed Allan Lamb (31) and Chris Lewis (0) with his violently swinging deliveries.
The 1992 World Cup changed Pakistan cricket for all time as One Day cricket was already popular but it became even more so after this win. It changed the lives of all those involved. Akram forever became Wasim Bhai, Imran Khan became ‘immortal’, Inzamam became ‘Inzi’ and Miandad became the ‘saviour’.
After retirement, Imran Khan remained a high-profile figure, with a move into the labyrinthine world of Pakistan politics.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader began his reign by swearing-in ceremony on 18 August 2018 as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
