WATCH – Pakistan Armed forces display military might during Pakistan Day parade
ISLAMABAD – 4.5 generation aircraft JF-17 along with F-16 fighting Falcone held flypast demonstrations during the Pakistan Day parade in the federal capital on Thursday.
Mirage, AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR aircraft, and other several jet fighters also displayed their aerial prowess and astonishing aerobic maneuvers in the flypast.
Pakistan’s military parade, which was postponed on March 23, started near the landmark Shakarparian hills in the federal capital.
Contingents of armoured and mechanised infantry, including the top-of-the-line tanks, a variety of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), howitzer guns, radar systems, and other modern weaponry were also rolled out at the parade.
