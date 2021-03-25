Pakistan gets $500mn as IMF approves third tranche
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Pakistan gets $500mn as IMF approves third tranche
Share

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund has approved a 500 million dollar disbursement to Pakistan as part of the $6 billion bailout package it signed in July 2019.

A statement issued by the US-based lender stated that IMF Executive Board completed today the combined second through fifth reviews of the Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said that the latest payment brought total disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility to 2 billion dollars. Pakistan has continued making satisfactory progress under the program, the official further added.

Adding that while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to pose novel challenges, the authorities’ policies have been critical in supporting the economy and saving livelihoods.

IMF, Pakistan agree ‘package of measures’ for ... 08:25 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have reached an agreement on a package of measures to complete ...

Pakistan had signed the 39-month bailout program with the global monetary cooperation to avert a sovereign default because of a balance of payment crisis.

The authorities have also continued reforming corporate taxation and improving cost recovery in the power sector. The electricity prices have also been raised to contain debt in the sector.

Pakistan approves hike in power tariff to restart ... 10:10 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved an increase of Rs3.43 per unit in electricity price to resume ...

More From This Category
SOLUTURK – Turkish jets take to skies for ...
01:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Shalimar Gardens Moorcroft Pavilion gets picture ...
12:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
WATCH – Pakistan Armed forces display military ...
11:45 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
On this day in 1992, PM Imran led Pakistan to ...
11:01 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
LIVE: Pakistan Day parade underway in capital
08:00 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
FIA unearths mega financial scam by Pakistan ...
11:16 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WWF-Pakistan welcomes Ushna Shah as goodwill ambassador
11:00 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr