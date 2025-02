ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

The per kilogram price of LPG has been reduced by Rs 6.15, bringing it down to Rs 247.82.

According to OGRA’s notification, the price of an LPG cylinder has been lowered by Rs72.57.

The new prices will take effect from March 1.

As per the notification, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder is now set at Rs 2,924.31.