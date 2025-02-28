Ramazan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – The Ramazan moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi media, meetings were held at observatories in Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Sudair, and other cities, attended by experts from the meteorology and astronomy departments.

Reports confirm that the moon was sighted in Sudair and Tumair.

Following the moon sighting, the first fast in Saudi Arabia will be observed tomorrow, March 1. The Saudi Supreme Court is expected to issue an official announcement shortly.

However, the Ramazan moon was not sighted in Pakistan, confirming that the holy month will commence on March 2 (Sunday).

The committee, headed by Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, convened in Peshawar to observe the Ramazan moon. Simultaneously, zonal Ruet-i-Hilal Committees in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and other cities also held meetings for moon sighting.

After the meeting, Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the first Ramazan will fall on March 2 while addressing the press conference.