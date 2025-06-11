U.S. needs ties with both India and Pakistan, says top American General

By Staff Reporter
5:55 pm | Jun 11, 2025
The United States must maintain strong and balanced relationships with both India and Pakistan, declared U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Michael Kurilla during a recent testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

Calling Pakistan a “phenomenal partner in the counter-terrorism world,” Gen. Kurilla praised Islamabad’s continued cooperation in joint efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, particularly the Islamic State’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K). He noted that Pakistan had played a pivotal role in the capture and extradition of high-profile militants, calling it a key partner in maintaining regional and global security.

“We have to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India,” the general stated, pushing back against the idea that the United States must choose between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. “I do not believe it is a binary switch.”

His remarks come at a time of complex regional dynamics, with India emerging as a major strategic partner for the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region, while Pakistan remains critical for counterterrorism cooperation and regional stability, particularly in the context of Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Analysts view Kurilla’s statement as a reflection of Washington’s evolving approach to South Asia—one that recognizes the importance of maintaining nuanced diplomacy with both New Delhi and Islamabad, despite their long-standing tensions.

