U.S. needs ties with both India and Pakistan, says top American General

The United States must maintain strong and balanced relationships with both India and Pakistan, declared U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Michael Kurilla during a recent testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

Calling Pakistan a “phenomenal partner in the counter-terrorism world,” Gen. Kurilla praised Islamabad’s continued cooperation in joint efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, particularly the Islamic State’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K). He noted that Pakistan had played a pivotal role in the capture and extradition of high-profile militants, calling it a key partner in maintaining regional and global security.

“We have to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India,” the general stated, pushing back against the idea that the United States must choose between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. “I do not believe it is a binary switch.”

His remarks come at a time of complex regional dynamics, with India emerging as a major strategic partner for the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region, while Pakistan remains critical for counterterrorism cooperation and regional stability, particularly in the context of Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Analysts view Kurilla’s statement as a reflection of Washington’s evolving approach to South Asia—one that recognizes the importance of maintaining nuanced diplomacy with both New Delhi and Islamabad, despite their long-standing tensions.