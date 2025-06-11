Punjab budget 2025-26 presentation date rescheduled to June 16 (Copy)

LAHORE – The date for presenting Punjab’s budget has been changed — it will now be presented on June 16 instead of June 13.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that no new taxes are being imposed, and the province will present a tax-free budget.

He added that additional time is needed to finalize the budget preparations, which is why the date has been rescheduled.

Salary hike

As the federal government approved increasing the salaries of employees (Grade-1 to Grade-22) by 10 percent, workers of Punjab are looking for relief to manage expenses amid inflation.

As per sources, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed 10pc increase in salaries and 7pc hike in pensions for provincial government employees and pensioners as part of the government’s strategy to provide economic relief amid rising inflation and financial pressure on households.

The proposed increments will be incorporated into Punjab’s upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2025–26. According to officials, the Punjab Finance Department is finalizing the budget documents and will present the proposals to the provincial cabinet for formal approval.