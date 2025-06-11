Pakistan sees 28.8% rise in remittances, PM applauds overseas Pakistanis’ support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on Wednesday about the notable increase in remittances received during the ongoing fiscal year, calling it a clear sign of overseas Pakistanis’ growing trust in the country’s economic direction.

In an official statement, the premier announced that Pakistan received $34.9 billion in remittances during the current fiscal year—an impressive 28.8% increase compared to the previous year.

Highlighting the latest figures, the Prime Minister noted that $3.7 billion were remitted in May 2025 alone, showing a 13.7% rise compared to May 2024. He credited this surge to the government’s pro-growth initiatives and effective economic policies.

“The steady increase in remittances reflects the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in our economic strategy. It is an encouraging sign for the future,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also pointed to the recently announced public-friendly federal budget for the fiscal year 2025–26, expressing optimism that it would further bolster the economy and benefit the common citizen.

He concluded by commending his economic team for their consistent efforts, stating that their dedication is beginning to yield positive outcomes for the national economy.