No Pakistani cricketer in latest ICC T20 Top 10 rankings

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the latest T20 player rankings, with no Pakistani cricketer managing to break into the top 10 in either batting or bowling categories.

In the T20 batting rankings, Australia’s Travis Head retained the top spot, followed by India’s Abhishek Sharma in second place. India’s Tilak Varma climbed to third, while England’s Phil Salt dropped to fourth. Jos Buttler moved up to fifth, pushing Suryakumar Yadav down to sixth.

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka holds the seventh spot, New Zealand’s Tim Seifert is eighth, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera ninth, and South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks rounds out the top 10.

Among Pakistani batters, Mohammad Haris remained at 30th, while Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub dropped to 47th and 62nd respectively. Captain Agha Salman fell two places to 77th. Former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan held steady at 12th and 13th positions.

In the bowling rankings, no Pakistani features in the top 10. New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy maintained his lead, with England’s Adil Rashid jumping two spots to second. India’s Varun Chakravarthy remained third.

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga climbed to fourth, while West Indies’ Akeal Hosein dropped three spots to fifth. Australia’s Adam Zampa (6th), India’s Ravi Bishnoi (7th), Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana (8th), Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (9th), and India’s Arshdeep Singh (10th) complete the top rankings.

From Pakistan, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, and Shaheen Shah Afridi each moved up one spot to 19th, 20th, and 35th positions respectively.