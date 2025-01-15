Saim Ayub uncertain about full recovery, appeals for prayers

LAHORE – Pakistani batter Saim Ayub, who is undergoing treatment in London, said he is uncertain about when he will fully recover.

In a conversation with media, Saim Ayub mentioned that he would give his best effort, and the doctors would also try their best.

He stated, “I don’t know when I will fully recover.”

When asked about the high expectations from the team after his two centuries, he replied, “No single player is important; the entire team plays together to win.”

The national cricketer appealed for prayers from the nation for his speedy recovery.

It is noteworthy that Saim Ayub sustained an injury during the Cape Town Test against South Africa, with initial reports indicating a fracture in his ankle.

Currently, Saim Ayub is receiving treatment in London.