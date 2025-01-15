IHC to hear Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s acquittal plea in new Toshakhana case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing for the acquittal petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court will hear the acquittal petition of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi tomorrow.

The Registrar’s Office of the Islamabad High Court has raised objections to the petition filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. However, the hearing on the acquittal petition, along with the objections, will take place tomorrow.