Veena Malik hits back at Mufti Qavi, defends her right to live freely

Pakistani actress Veena Malik has once again criticised Mufti Qavi.

Veena Malik recently appeared as a guest on a private TV show, where she discussed various topics and once again took a strong stance against Mufti Qavi.

She stated, “Mufti Qavi has no right to openly criticize my work, and I have the right to live my life as I wish.”

Talking about her religious journey, Veena questioned the critics, asking where it is written that one cannot seek forgiveness from Allah after wearing a skirt. She further mentioned that her decision to wear the hijab was a result of her inner spiritual transformation, and she is still the same person at heart as she was before.

It is worth noting that in the past, Veena Malik had accused Mufti Qavi of secretly keeping an eye on actresses and commenting on their work, which led to a dispute between the two.