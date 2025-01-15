Advertising campaign against Imran Khan displayed on trucks in US

WASHINGTON – Trucks displaying controversial statements by former prime minister Imran Khan have been driven as part of an advertising campaign in the United States.
The trucks prominently feature Imran Khan’s remarks threatening police officers, supporting the Taliban, and praising Osama bin Laden.
This campaign has been launched by critics of Imran Khan, aiming to question his political policies and statements. Further details about the campaign have not been disclosed.
PTI to mark February 8 as ‘Black Day’ with nationwide protests