PTI to mark February 8 as ‘Black Day’ with nationwide protests

Pti To Mark February 8 As Black Day With Nationwide Protests

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to observe February 8 as ‘Black Day’ through nationwide protests, marking the one-year anniversary of the general elections. The decision reflects the party’s continuing grievances regarding the political landscape and its call for accountability and reforms.

According to party insiders, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has instructed lawmakers, including Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), to organize demonstrations within their respective constituencies. The protests aim to highlight the party’s dissatisfaction with governance and electoral outcomes.

Leadership and Strategic Planning

In a recent meeting with legal advisors, Imran Khan expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, calling for improved communication and messaging within the party. The meeting also underscored the importance of maintaining discipline, cautioning members against making statements about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Fazal ur Rehman.

The party leadership has also been urged to engage with opposition leaders to build broader support for the February 8 protests. Effective coordination and mobilization at the grassroots level have been identified as critical for the success of the demonstrations.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

