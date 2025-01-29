Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

President Zardari signs contentious Peca amendment bill into law amid protests

President Zardari Signs Contentious Peca Amendment Bill Into Law Amid Protests

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday signed the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Peca) (Amendment) Bill 2025 into low amid protest by journalists and opposition parties.

The development comes a day after Senate approved the bill, which proposes strict regulations on social media, such as a three-year jail term for spreading fake news.

A day earlier, journalistic organisations held protests against the controversial law in different cities of the country, urging the government to withdraw it.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Peca 2025, arguing that the law infringes upon the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

Election Commission, PTA, and other authorities have been made respondents in the case. The petition highlighted that National Assembly approved the amendment last week, bypassing its usual procedures by suspending Assembly rules for a fast-track approval.

The petition claimed that under new amendment, individuals found guilty of spreading fake information could face up to three years in prison and a fine. It argues that Peca has been used as a tool to silence dissent in the past, and the new penalties will eliminate what little freedom of expression remains in the country.

The petition further contended that the Peca Amendment Bill was introduced without consulting relevant stakeholders, including journalistic organizations, and that it violates the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of expression. The petitioner calls for the court to declare the amendment unconstitutional and strike it down, as well as suspend any actions taken under the new law until the court reaches a final decision.

The case is set to be heard by the Lahore High Court, and its outcome could have significant implications for the future of media freedom and digital expression in Pakistan.

Senate passes controversial PECA Amendment bill amid ruckus by opposition

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 29 January 2025
Sym. Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 281
EUR Euro 291.25 294
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347.5 351
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.55
AUD Australian Dollar 175.25 177.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
JPY Japanese Yen 1.81 1.87
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
NZD New Zealand Dollar 156.31 158.31
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
OMR Omani Riyal 723.79 731.79
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search