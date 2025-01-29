President Zardari signs contentious Peca amendment bill into law amid protests

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday signed the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Peca) (Amendment) Bill 2025 into low amid protest by journalists and opposition parties.

The development comes a day after Senate approved the bill, which proposes strict regulations on social media, such as a three-year jail term for spreading fake news.

A day earlier, journalistic organisations held protests against the controversial law in different cities of the country, urging the government to withdraw it.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Peca 2025, arguing that the law infringes upon the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

Election Commission, PTA, and other authorities have been made respondents in the case. The petition highlighted that National Assembly approved the amendment last week, bypassing its usual procedures by suspending Assembly rules for a fast-track approval.

The petition claimed that under new amendment, individuals found guilty of spreading fake information could face up to three years in prison and a fine. It argues that Peca has been used as a tool to silence dissent in the past, and the new penalties will eliminate what little freedom of expression remains in the country.

The petition further contended that the Peca Amendment Bill was introduced without consulting relevant stakeholders, including journalistic organizations, and that it violates the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of expression. The petitioner calls for the court to declare the amendment unconstitutional and strike it down, as well as suspend any actions taken under the new law until the court reaches a final decision.

The case is set to be heard by the Lahore High Court, and its outcome could have significant implications for the future of media freedom and digital expression in Pakistan.