Senate passes controversial PECA Amendment bill amid ruckus by opposition

ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Tuesday passed the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 amid ruckus created by the opposition members.

Rana Tanveer Hussain presented the bill in the Upper House of Parliament when opposition lawmakers raised slogans against the government.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali called it a “draconian law” as it imposed restrictions on freedom of speech. Later, he walked out from the house with members of his party.

On the other hand, journalists also walked out of the Senate gallery as the bill was tabled for approval as they have raising voice against it.

A day earlier, the controversial bill was okayed by Senate Standing Committee as authorities moved to gag already controlled social media in the country of 242 million.

The bill was passed during a meeting chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem while the sitting was marked by heated debates, with journalists and media bodies raising concerns about the bill’s implications for freedom of speech.

Senate committee chairman lamented media organizations for not submitting written recommendations, urging them to do so for a more comprehensive review while some Senators questioned the need for such controversial law, as several lawmakers were arrested and such rush nature of the bill’s passage further put in bad light.

Authority to remove online content

The proposed amendments include the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to remove online content, access prohibited or obscene materials, and take action against individuals sharing such content.

New definition for social media

The amendments redefine “social media platforms,” including tools and software used for social media access.

The bill proposes changes to Section 2 of PECA, expanding the definition of “websites,” “applications,” and “communication channels.”

The government will establish DRPA to provide recommendations to federal and provincial governments regarding digital ethics and related areas. DRPA will also encourage and facilitate research and education on social media platforms while ensuring user protection online.

Regulatory powers

The DRPA will regulate social media content under PECA, investigate complaints, and block or restrict access to unlawful content. The authority will set timeframes for social media companies to comply with its directives and facilitate their registration or establishment of local offices in Pakistan.

Structure and Operations

The authority will consist of a chairperson and six members, appointed for three years. Decisions will be made by a majority vote, with the chairperson empowered to issue directives for blocking unlawful content, subject to confirmation within 48 hours.

Penalties and tribunal establishment

Spreading false news will carry a penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine of PKR 2 million. A Social Media Protection Tribunal will be established to adjudicate cases within 90 days. Appeals against tribunal decisions can be made to the Supreme Court within 60 days.