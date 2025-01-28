Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Senate passes controversial PECA Amendment bill amid ruckus by opposition

Govt Fails To Present 26th Constitutional Amendment In Senate Session Again

ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Tuesday passed the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 amid ruckus created by the opposition members.

Rana Tanveer Hussain presented the bill in the Upper House of Parliament when opposition lawmakers raised slogans against the government.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali called it a “draconian law” as it imposed restrictions on freedom of speech. Later, he walked out from the house with members of his party.

On the other hand, journalists also walked out of the Senate gallery as the bill was tabled for approval as they have raising voice against it.

A day earlier, the controversial bill was okayed by Senate Standing Committee as authorities moved to gag already controlled social media in the country of 242 million.

The bill was passed during a meeting chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem while the sitting was marked by heated debates, with journalists and media bodies raising concerns about the bill’s implications for freedom of speech.

Senate committee chairman lamented media organizations for not submitting written recommendations, urging them to do so for a more comprehensive review while some Senators questioned the need for such controversial law, as several lawmakers were arrested and such rush nature of the bill’s passage further put in bad light.

Authority to remove online content

The proposed amendments include the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to remove online content, access prohibited or obscene materials, and take action against individuals sharing such content.

New definition for social media

The amendments redefine “social media platforms,” including tools and software used for social media access.

The bill proposes changes to Section 2 of PECA, expanding the definition of “websites,” “applications,” and “communication channels.”

The government will establish DRPA to provide recommendations to federal and provincial governments regarding digital ethics and related areas. DRPA will also encourage and facilitate research and education on social media platforms while ensuring user protection online.

Regulatory powers

The DRPA will regulate social media content under PECA, investigate complaints, and block or restrict access to unlawful content. The authority will set timeframes for social media companies to comply with its directives and facilitate their registration or establishment of local offices in Pakistan.

Structure and Operations

The authority will consist of a chairperson and six members, appointed for three years. Decisions will be made by a majority vote, with the chairperson empowered to issue directives for blocking unlawful content, subject to confirmation within 48 hours.

Penalties and tribunal establishment

Spreading false news will carry a penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine of PKR 2 million. A Social Media Protection Tribunal will be established to adjudicate cases within 90 days. Appeals against tribunal decisions can be made to the Supreme Court within 60 days.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 28 January 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.8 281.4
Euro 291.75 294.5
UK Pound Sterling 347.5 351
UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 738.1 746.1
Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit 62.14 62.74
New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal 722.4 730.9
Qatari Riyal 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.05 8.2
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search