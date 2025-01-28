Pakistan International Airline reopens 8 key international routes

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the restoration of 8 international routes over the past six months, enhancing travel options for its passengers. These routes were previously suspended due to a shortage of aircraft, but the intervention of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has made this achievement possible.

The Islamabad to Paris route, which had been inactive for 4 years and 5 months due to EASA restrictions, has now been reopened with Boeing 777 aircraft servicing the route.

Additionally, the route from Turbat to Sharjah has resumed after a 4-month suspension, utilizing ATR aircraft for round-trip flights. The Turbat to Al Ain route has also been reinstated after 5 months, again using ATR aircraft.

The Gwadar to Muscat route has reopened after 13 months, while the Quetta to Jeddah route has been reinstated after 3 years and 4 months, both operated with ATR aircraft.

Furthermore, the Faisalabad to Jeddah and Faisalabad to Medina routes have been restored after a similar period, utilizing Airbus A320 aircraft for their operations. The Lahore to Kuwait route has also resumed flights after a 7-month hiatus, with A320 aircraft servicing the route.

This restoration reflects PIA’s efforts to promote international travel and provide more options for passengers.