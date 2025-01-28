Pakistan International Airline reopens 8 key international routes

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan International Airlines Reopens 8 Key International Routes

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the restoration of 8 international routes over the past six months, enhancing travel options for its passengers. These routes were previously suspended due to a shortage of aircraft, but the intervention of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has made this achievement possible.

The Islamabad to Paris route, which had been inactive for 4 years and 5 months due to EASA restrictions, has now been reopened with Boeing 777 aircraft servicing the route.

Additionally, the route from Turbat to Sharjah has resumed after a 4-month suspension, utilizing ATR aircraft for round-trip flights. The Turbat to Al Ain route has also been reinstated after 5 months, again using ATR aircraft.

The Gwadar to Muscat route has reopened after 13 months, while the Quetta to Jeddah route has been reinstated after 3 years and 4 months, both operated with ATR aircraft.

Furthermore, the Faisalabad to Jeddah and Faisalabad to Medina routes have been restored after a similar period, utilizing Airbus A320 aircraft for their operations. The Lahore to Kuwait route has also resumed flights after a 7-month hiatus, with A320 aircraft servicing the route.

This restoration reflects PIA’s efforts to promote international travel and provide more options for passengers.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

