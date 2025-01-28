Hajj packages 2025 final cost from Pakistan announced

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the final cost of Hajj packages under government scheme for the year 2025.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the cost for long-term Hajj package has been fixed at Rs1,075,000, while the short-term Hajj package will cost Rs1,150,000.

He said the banks will receive the third installment of the Hajj dues from intending pilgrims from February 1 to 10, 2025.

He revealed that a limited number of seats are still available for long-term Hajj package in the government scheme, adding that new applications will be entertained on a first-come, first-served basis until January 30.