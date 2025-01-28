Punjab Cm Sets Up Committee To Provide Free Plots To Citizens

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formed an 8-member committee to set the Terms of Reference (TORs) for the distribution of free plots to the public. The committee’s role will be to finalize the procedural guidelines for implementing this initiative aimed at providing land to deserving citizens.

In a detailed review of 3 and 5-marla housing schemes, Maryam Nawaz instructed that the construction of 20,000 houses in the province be completed by February 2025. She emphasized that the target of constructing one lakh (100,000) houses annually must be met without fail.

According to the Chief Minister, progress has already been made in Punjab, with 35 housing schemes and 2,807 plots being developed across 22 districts. Additionally, she directed that the development of 9 housing schemes and 1,119 plots in 7 districts be expedited to meet the growing demand for affordable housing.

A special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also held to review the progress of the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” (Own Roof, Own Home) program. During the session, the implementation of this housing initiative was closely examined, with recommendations and proposals being discussed for the provision of free plots to homeless citizens.

According to the briefing, loans totaling Rs. 8.2 billion have been disbursed for the construction of 9,015 homes. Additionally, the second installment of loans has been granted to 2,050 individuals for building their homes. Under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, 4,841 homes are currently under construction.

The program has gained significant traction, with the number of citizens visiting the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” portal surpassing 728,000. Over 400,000 applications, complete with necessary documentation, have been submitted, while over 74,000 draft applications have also been registered. The process of submitting documents continues, with a growing number of citizens showing interest in securing their own homes.