Two soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed as attack on security post repulsed in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces thwarted a terrorist attack in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah district, Balochistan, on the night between January 27 and 28, 2024.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that terrorists attempted to breach a security forces post as they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall.

In the ensuing firefight, all five attackers, including two suicide bombers, were eliminated by security forces.

However, two soldiers – Naik Tahir Khan (39, from Tank District) and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal (26, from Karak District) – were martyred in the intense exchange of fire.

A sanitization operation is underway in the area, and authorities are investigating to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

The military’s media wing said Pakistani security forces are determined to eliminate terrorism and reiterated their resolve in the face of such losses.