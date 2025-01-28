Karachi reports nearly 4,000 dog attack cases in 25 days

KARACHI – A massive increase has been witnessed in stray dog attack cases in first 25 days of January 2025 in southern port city of Karachi.

Dr. Romana Farhat, head of the Rabies Clinic, told media reported that over 2,000 dog-bite cases have been reported at Civil Hospital, with an average of 150 cases daily.

An official of the Jinnah Hospital stated that 1,500 dog bite cases have been recorded in 25 days.

Health experts emphasize that it is crucial to wash the bite wound immediately with soap. Additionally, affected individuals must receive anti-rabies vaccines and complete the required protective course.

Meanwhile, the Jinnah International Airport in the port city is facing an escalating problem of stray dog as they were spotted roaming near main entrance and exit points, and other critical passenger zones.

The presence of stray dogs has raised serious safety concerns as passengers have complained to the authorities in this regard.