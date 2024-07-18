Stray dog kills four-month-old boy in Pakpattan 

A stray dog killed an infant in Pakpattan’s Farid Kot area on Thursday.
According to rescue sources, a four-month-old infant named Fiaz was lying in a cradle when a dog attacked him, resulting in his tragic death.
Eyewitness Shahzad Sikhera stated that the child was sleeping in a room near the door of the house, where his mother had gone to her grandmother's house.
According to eyewitness Shahzad, during this time, a stray dog entered the room, grabbed the child from the cradle, and dragged him outside, resulting in a fatal attack.
According to rescue workers, the villagers killed the stray dog after the incident.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
