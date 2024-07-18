Stray dog kills four-month-old boy in Pakpattan 

A stray dog killed an infant in Pakpattan’s Farid Kot area on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, a four-month-old infant named Fiaz was lying in a cradle when a dog attacked him, resulting in his tragic death.

Eyewitness Shahzad Sikhera stated that the child was sleeping in a room near the door of the house, where his mother had gone to her grandmother's house.

According to eyewitness Shahzad, during this time, a stray dog entered the room, grabbed the child from the cradle, and dragged him outside, resulting in a fatal attack.

According to rescue workers, the villagers killed the stray dog after the incident.