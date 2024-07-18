Trump's granddaughter Kai makes 1st public appearance after attempt on former US president's life

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, made a notable political debut on the Republican National Convention (RNC) stage on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa delivered a brief yet heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, as reported by NPR.

The 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate beamed with pride during her emotional speech.

Kai's father introduced her, noting that it was her "first time ever on a stage" and "first time ever giving a speech.”

Introducing herself as "the granddaughter of Donald Trump," Kai began her speech by sharing a more personal side of her grandfather: "To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school."

She continued, "Even when he's dealing with all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him."

Kai added, "A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell... and he’s still standing."

Who is Kai Trump?

Kai is an avid golfer and recently posted a photo on Instagram of her standing beside her grandfather after winning a tournament at the Trump International Palm Beach golf course.

Following a recent assassination attempt against her grandfather, she shared a photo of a bloodied Trump raising his fist in the air, captioning it: "We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!"