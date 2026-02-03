Trump warns of severe outcomes if Iran talks fail

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has taken a hardline stance on Iran, stating that a naval fleet is heading toward the region and warning that if negotiations with Iran fail, the situation could deteriorate significantly.

In a recent media briefing, Trump emphasized the importance of reaching a deal with Iran but stressed that failure to do so could result in severe consequences. He added that discussions between US officials and Iran continue, and the next steps hinge on successful talks.

Trump also pointed out that Steve Wotkoff, a senior U.S. official, would be meeting with the Iranian foreign minister on Friday, a meeting that could lead to critical progress in the negotiations.

Regarding the broader geopolitical landscape, Trump highlighted US efforts to secure strategic resources for American industries, announcing plans to establish a crucial stockpile of important minerals. Additionally, American banks are set to invest $12 billion in strategic projects.

On the US border, Trump claimed that the country’s borders are now secure, with no illegal entries being reported.

The president also touched upon the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, expressing hope for a resolution. He mentioned that approximately 25,000 people are dying each month due to the conflict, which he described as a result of deep-seated animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump noted that the US has successfully mediated the end of eight wars worldwide and praised the current state of US-European relations.

On Venezuela, he asserted that U.S. actions had led to a shift in the country’s leadership.

Trump reiterated his firm position on Iran, stating that a deal is essential and that further talks are unavoidable. However, he warned of grave consequences if these talks do not lead to an agreement.

The president also addressed speculation regarding his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, categorically denying any connection.