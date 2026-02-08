England defeat Nepal by 4 runs in ICC T20 World Cup

England defeated Nepal by 4 runs in the fifth group match of the ICC T20 World Cup.

In the match played at Wankhede Stadium, England won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 184 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Jacob Bethell scored 55 runs while captain Harry Brook made 53. Will Jacks added 39 runs and Jos Buttler scored 26.

For Nepal, Dipendra Singh and Nandan Yadav took two wickets each, while Sher Malla and Sandeep Lamichhane claimed one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Nepal managed 180 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Nepal needed 10 runs in the final over but could score only 5.

For Nepal, Dipendra Singh scored 44 runs, while Rohit Paudel and Lokesh Bam scored 39 runs each.

England XI:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Nepal XI:

Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (captain), Dipendra Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Sher Malla