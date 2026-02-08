After Sri Lanka, UEA Cricket Board requests Pakistan to reconsider boycott of India match

Following Sri Lanka, the Emirates Cricket Board has also requested Pakistan to reconsider its decision not to play the February 15 match against India.

According to report, the Emirates Cricket Board contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and formally asked for a review of the decision to skip the India game. The board recommended making a decision in the best interest of cricket.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had also appealed to Pakistan to reconsider its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 boycott of the match against traditional rivals India.

Reports stated that Sri Lanka Cricket officially wrote to the PCB, pointing out that canceling this high-profile match scheduled on February 15 in Colombo would cause significant financial losses for Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka Cricket’s statement said that any non-participation would have far-reaching effects, including major financial losses and a decline in expected tourism revenue. All preparations for the Pakistan-India match, including ticket sales and hosting arrangements, were already complete.

According to Sri Lankan media, the announcement of Pakistan’s boycott affected Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, with many fans canceling hotel bookings. The letter noted that Sri Lanka Cricket has supported the PCB during difficult times.

Sri Lanka Cricket requested that Pakistan consider the extraordinary circumstances, the long-standing relationship between the boards, and the broader interests of cricket.

It is important to note that the Government of Pakistan has barred the men’s cricket team from playing against traditional rivals India in the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the ICC continues efforts to persuade Pakistan. ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja met with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, with Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam also present.

Sources say the meeting agenda is to convince Pakistan to play the round match against India in the T20 World Cup.