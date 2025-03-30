Eid Moon Sighting Update: Pakistan’s Ruet body meets today to sight Shawwal moon

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top moon sighting committee Ruet-e-Hilal is set to meet today to observe the Shawwal moon and determine the official date for Eidul-Fitr celebrations 2025.

The committee members will announce the final word after getting witnesses and testimonies from different parts of the country, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Eidul-Fitr.

The meeting will be held this evening under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad while zonal meetings will be held in provincial capitals to observe the moon.

Holy Month of Ramadan started in Pakistan on March 2, a day later than in many other Muslim countries, meaning Eid is expected to fall on March 31.

Shawwal moon has already been sighted in Saudi Arabia, marking the end of Ramadan. Eid Al-Fitr is being celebrated in the Kingdom, UAE, and other Middle Eastern countries today.

Pakistani Muslims eagerly await the official announcement, with festivities expected to begin once the moon is confirmed.

SUPARCO prediction