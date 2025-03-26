Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Eidul-Fitr 2025: Suparco shares expected date of Eid ahead of moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – With Eid around the corner, all eyes are on official moon sighting, and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) predicted dates for Eidul Fitr 2025.

Ahead of moon sighting, Pakistan National Space Agency expected Eid to fall on March 31, 2025 Monday based on scientific observations.

In a statement, Suparco confirmed that the moon is likely to be sighted on March 30, 2025, Sunday in Pakistan, showing end of Ramazan after 29 days of fasting. As result, Eidul Fitr celebrations are expected to start on March 31.

Suparco also noted that Saudi Arabia, chances of sighting the moon on March 29, 2025, are nearly impossible due to the crescent moon being only about five hours old at sunset in Makkah. Therefore, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries are also expected to celebrate Eid on March 31.

Earlier, the federal government had announced a three-day holiday from March 31 to April 2, 2025, in observance of Eidul Fitr. Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, alongside regional committees, will convene on the evening of March 30 to officially sight the Shawwal moon, confirming the end of Ramazan.

PMD predicted chance of sighting the new moon on March 30, 2025, based on their earlier forecast. Suparco had previously predicted that Ramazan would begin on March 2 and Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on March 31, 2025.

As Eidul Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan, a significant time of fasting for Muslims worldwide, Pakistan Railways has announced four special trains to accommodate the increased travel demand during the festive period.

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Four Holidays announced for private sector workers this year

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 26 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 306.5
UK Pound  GBP 361.75 365.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.15 747.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search