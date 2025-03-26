Eidul-Fitr 2025: Suparco shares expected date of Eid ahead of moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – With Eid around the corner, all eyes are on official moon sighting, and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) predicted dates for Eidul Fitr 2025.

Ahead of moon sighting, Pakistan National Space Agency expected Eid to fall on March 31, 2025 Monday based on scientific observations.

In a statement, Suparco confirmed that the moon is likely to be sighted on March 30, 2025, Sunday in Pakistan, showing end of Ramazan after 29 days of fasting. As result, Eidul Fitr celebrations are expected to start on March 31.

Suparco also noted that Saudi Arabia, chances of sighting the moon on March 29, 2025, are nearly impossible due to the crescent moon being only about five hours old at sunset in Makkah. Therefore, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries are also expected to celebrate Eid on March 31.

Earlier, the federal government had announced a three-day holiday from March 31 to April 2, 2025, in observance of Eidul Fitr. Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, alongside regional committees, will convene on the evening of March 30 to officially sight the Shawwal moon, confirming the end of Ramazan.

PMD predicted chance of sighting the new moon on March 30, 2025, based on their earlier forecast. Suparco had previously predicted that Ramazan would begin on March 2 and Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on March 31, 2025.

As Eidul Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan, a significant time of fasting for Muslims worldwide, Pakistan Railways has announced four special trains to accommodate the increased travel demand during the festive period.