Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Is it permissible to use medicine to delay Menstruation during Ramazan?

Is It Permissible To Use Medicine To Delay Menstruation During Ramazan

ISLAMABAD – Women are exempt from fasting during menstruation and are required to observe missed fasts after Eid. The use of medication to delay menstruation during Ramadan is a topic of debate among scholars.

Islamic scholars clarified that women who wish to complete their fasts during this holy month by taking specific medication to delay their menstrual cycle can do so, provided it does not harm their health in any way.

According to scholars, if the medication is taken before the onset of menstruation and prevents it from occurring, the woman remains clean and is required to fast. The use of such medication is permissible and carries no sin, as long as it does not negatively affect her health.

However, if the medication causes harm to her health, it becomes impermissible and sinful. Despite the sin, if the menstrual blood does not appear, the woman must still observe the fast.

Risk of Delaying Menstruation

Using medication to delay menstruation can lead to several side effects, including hormonal imbalances, which may cause irregular periods, mood swings, weight changes, and headaches.

Also, such medications can increase the risk of blood clots, especially in women with certain health conditions, and may cause nausea, breast tenderness, mood changes, and breakthrough bleeding. Experts said long-term use could potentially affect fertility or bone density.

It’s always advised to consult with a healthcare provider before using such medication to assess the risks and ensure it’s safe, particularly if there are underlying health concerns.

Myths and menstruation: Overcoming Pakistan s period taboo

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 26 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 306.5
UK Pound  GBP 361.75 365.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.15 747.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search