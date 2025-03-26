Is it permissible to use medicine to delay Menstruation during Ramazan?

ISLAMABAD – Women are exempt from fasting during menstruation and are required to observe missed fasts after Eid. The use of medication to delay menstruation during Ramadan is a topic of debate among scholars.

Islamic scholars clarified that women who wish to complete their fasts during this holy month by taking specific medication to delay their menstrual cycle can do so, provided it does not harm their health in any way.

According to scholars, if the medication is taken before the onset of menstruation and prevents it from occurring, the woman remains clean and is required to fast. The use of such medication is permissible and carries no sin, as long as it does not negatively affect her health.

However, if the medication causes harm to her health, it becomes impermissible and sinful. Despite the sin, if the menstrual blood does not appear, the woman must still observe the fast.

Risk of Delaying Menstruation

Using medication to delay menstruation can lead to several side effects, including hormonal imbalances, which may cause irregular periods, mood swings, weight changes, and headaches.

Also, such medications can increase the risk of blood clots, especially in women with certain health conditions, and may cause nausea, breast tenderness, mood changes, and breakthrough bleeding. Experts said long-term use could potentially affect fertility or bone density.

It’s always advised to consult with a healthcare provider before using such medication to assess the risks and ensure it’s safe, particularly if there are underlying health concerns.