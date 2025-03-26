New Zealand crush Pakistan by 8 wickets to win T20I Series 4-1

WELLINGTON – Tim Seifert’s explosive 97* off 38 balls and James Neesham’s brilliant five-wicket haul helped New Zealand to a commanding 8-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final T20I, securing the series 4-1.

Seifert’s blistering knock guided New Zealand to chase down Pakistan’s modest total with ease. His rapid innings, which included several boundaries and sixes, set the tone for New Zealand’s dominant performance. Meanwhile, Neesham’s exceptional bowling display, taking 5 wickets for just 22 runs, was the highlight of Pakistan’s batting collapse. Pakistan, despite a valiant half-century from Salman Ali Agha, could only manage 128/9 in their allotted overs. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Neesham, wreaked havoc, reducing Pakistan to a low score. Neesham’s outstanding spell dismantled the Pakistani middle order, leaving them with no chance to recover. In reply, Seifert’s fireworks and steady support from his teammates ensured that New Zealand cruised to victory, sealing the 4-1 series win in dominant fashion. The victory further solidified New Zealand’s superiority in the series, showcasing their all-round strength.

James Neesham’s maiden five-wicket haul led New Zealand to a dominant performance in the final T20I, limiting Pakistan to just 128/9 at Sky Stadium.

Despite half-century from Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan’s batting collapsed early, losing key wickets including hard-hitting opener Hasan Nawaz for a duck. Agha and Shadab Khan provided resistance with a 54-run partnership, but Neesham dismissed both, along with other key batters, to restrict Pakistan.

Neesham finished with figures of 5/22, supported by Duffy (2 wickets), while Ish Sodhi and Ben Sears chipped in with one wicket each.

Team Pakistan is all set to face New Zealand in the last game of the 5-match series today, Wednesday, at Wellington Regional Stadium, with hopes of ending the series on a positive note after already conceding the series 4-1.

Despite a heavy defeat in Mount Maunganui last week, Men in Green are determined to secure win in dead rubber. The Asian side has already lost the series, but the team is focused on ending their T20I campaign with a strong performance, aiming to build momentum ahead of the upcoming ODI series.

There are expected changes to Pakistan’s playing XI for the final game, with key players like Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan under fire for their murky performances in first games. Experts suggested that both players should be rested for the final match to allow other players a chance to prove themselves.

Pacer Mohammad Ali could make his debut in the series, while batter Usman Khan is also set to feature in the playing XI.

New Zealand are likely to remain unchanged for the fifth T20I. Despite missing several key players, the hosts have dominated the series, leaving Pakistan with a lot to reflect on.

Pakistan’s assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood, expressed confidence in the team’s fighting spirit, despite their series defeat. “The team remains determined, and we will adapt to the conditions in the final game,” he said. “While individual performances are improving, we need a stronger collective effort to end the series on a high.”

As Pakistan seeks to finish the series on a positive note, all eyes will be on their performance in the final match against a strong New Zealand side.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Squad

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Jahandad Khan, Omair Yousuf.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes.